CityPlace project touted as one of Burlington’s greenest buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Burlington’s long-delayed CityPlace project is finally finished, it will offer hundreds of new housing units in the downtown. It will also be one of the greenest buildings in the city.

Along with bringing much-needed housing units to the Queen City’s 0.4% vacancy rate, they are focusing on minimizing the impact on the environment and climate, as well.

“It’s very compact and has a low impact on the land. A similar development with as many homes and retail and parking instead of taking up 3.5 acres can take upward of 30 acres out in our suburbs,” said Kevin Worden, an engineer with Engineering Ventures.

Worden has been working on the project for nine years. He says there is a myriad of green components including three 50,000-gallon stormwater tanks, a green roof to filter water and concrete that’s permeable so stormwater doesn’t flow to the lake.

“The stormwater initiatives which are really important have to do with holding back water and treating it before it’s released. The original mall let all the water go from the impervious areas into the surrounding watershed without any treatment,” Worden said.

Green initiatives at CityPlace don’t stop at the outside of the building. Inside, the residential units will be powered without the use of fossil fuels, from air to air heat pumps in rooms, a technology relatively new to the United States, which project engineers view as the future of building.

“I think the goal of the whole partnership is to reduce fossil fuels as much as possible, just like the city is looking to do and find creative ways to do that. I think this technology is one of those. As CityPlace develops, there’s going to be other opportunities to share energy potentially between different uses and buildings, so it’s going to be exciting as we continue to develop the site,” said George Martin, the president of LN Consulting.

The project will also be LEED Gold Certified, which is the most widely used green building rating system. That’s one level from the highest.

“Any kind of certification program including LEED really helps you think deliberately about where are your supplies coming from, who is your workforce, how will this building be heated and cooled over time, how is the building included into thoughtful transportation, are you creating a living and exciting place to be in,” explained Jon Erickson, a professor of ecological economics at the University of Vermont.

CityPlace developers chose to go with electric heat pumps even though the project was planned before Burlington adopted new thermal standards for downtown buildings and would not have been subject to the proposed carbon fee on next Tuesday’s ballot.

