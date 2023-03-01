Court filing reveals how crypto moguls tarnished historic Vt. election

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A record 14 openly gay or transgender state legislators and two statewide officials won seats in historic Vermont elections last November, most notably U.S. Rep. Becca Balint.

New information made public last week about the campaign finance scandal involving Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, gives a clearer picture of how Balint benefited from a LGBTQ Super PAC linked to Bankman-Fried as well as other support and donations meant to influence lawmakers.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

