Fat biking to keep cabin fever at bay

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter in Vermont can be long, but fortunately, there’s no shortage of activities to keep cabin fever at bay. Reporter Elissa Borden tried out fat biking on local trails.

There is a lot to do at the Catamount Outdoor Family Center, be it sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or fat tire biking.

“It’s really not a whole lot different than a regular-sized tire bike,” said the center’s John Atkinson.

Great news if -- like me -- you’re already proficient at riding bikes.

“This is a way to keep going in the winter, and lots of people use them in the summer, too, because it’s a simple way to get around -- you can go anywhere on these things,” Atkinson said.

He agreed to give me a lesson in fat tire biking -- which they offer at the center. While the idea is similar to regular biking, turning is a bit different and braking in snow requires some finesse. “I like to say ‘easy squeezy, not herky jerky’ with the brakes,” Atkinson advised.

But soon enough, we wrapped up orientation and it was time to hit the trails.

Catamount Outdoor Family Center offers anywhere from nine to 12 miles of trails for winter biking, depending on conditions. Even during this winter when the snow has been sparse, they’ve kept on pedaling. “The great thing about fat biking is the season never ends. So, we kept fat biking right through all of that weather and didn’t have to stop at all,” Atkinson said.

With snow aplenty, we went for a wintery ride and Atkinson demonstrated some tricks. The ride showed me just how out of shape I am. “It’s a great way to get out, low-impact and great cardio, as you noted,” Atkinson said.

Great cardio and a way to pass the time during this long Vermont winter while having some fun. “I love biking in the summer and this is a way to keep doing it. And there’s no reason not to have more fun if you can,” Atkinson said.

The Catamount Outdoor Family Center offers to teach people how to ride on their Fat Bike Wednesdays. Those start every Wednesday at 6 pm. All you need to do is either come with a bike or rent one.

