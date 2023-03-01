Healthwatch: Getting the facts right on menopause

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hormonal changes that accompany menopause can cause trigger a number of uncomfortable or even unbearable symptoms for women starting between the ages 45 and 55. Alexandra Montgomery spoke with women trying to navigate the journey and learned about a recent turnaround in the medical community when it comes to treatment options.

When Julie Danaher began noticing the typical signs of perimenopause, she called women’s wellness coach Beth Kruger. “Hot flashes, weight gain, anxiety in different ways I wasn’t experiencing before,” Danaher said.

Perimenopause is the transition phase leading up to menopause. That’s when a woman’s body stops producing the hormones that cause a menstrual cycle. And it’s a wild ride, that comes with symptoms like mood swings, trouble sleeping, and vaginal dryness.

Kruger serves as a trusted confidant and coach, focusing on helping women navigate their journey holistically, from exercising to changing eating habits to de-stressing through rest and relaxation.

“Most of the women that I work with experience an improvement of their symptoms when they integrate some of these elements into their day-to-day life,” Kruger said.

“I would say it’s improving my anxiety more than anything. And that can be challenging when you have a busy career and you have a family and you’re in the middle of a move. There’s a lot going on, so just being able to breathe and manage through all of that has been huge,” Danaher said.

And while each person’s wellness plan may differ, they both encourage one big thing -- talk about it. “It’s not just about educating women either. It’s about educating their partners and kids and all the other people in their lives that this is a normal, healthy part of a woman’s life,” Kruger said.

Along with some lifestyle improvements, women may choose hormone therapy treatment to ease the burden of the change. The treatment was more widely prescribed prior to a 2002 study about potential risks to patients when it came to breast cancer and cardiovascular disease. But a number of studies over the years have widely discredited the 2002 research.

Dr. Colleen Horan, an OB-GYN with the Central Vermont Medical Center says data shows if 10,000 women take it, an additional eight will get breast cancer. “Is it risk-free? Absolutely not. Is it for everyone? Absolutely not. Can it help some people? Absolutely. Is it a reasonable risk for some women? Absolutely,” Horan said. She says people accept risks for treatments that make them feel better. And people suffering from menopausal symptoms may decide it’s right for them. Others may decide it’s not. “When we give this messaging that something is all good or all bad, we run the risk of being proven wrong by the next study that comes out and it’s hard for people to trust the next thing that comes out. That’s why the approach really needs to be individualized.”

Horan says that unfortunately, that individualized approach may be harder for some patients to find since menopause isn’t a main focus in medical schools. But she says it should be. “I think if we don’t do a good job educating ourselves in the medical community and educating our patients, we’re going to leave people getting their information from sources that are not as data-backed,” she said.

No matter the medicine, women like Danaher say menopause doesn’t have to be done alone. “If you yourself are thinking you need something, try to look for that,” she said.

There are other treatments available to target specific symptoms of menopause like sexual side effects or depression.

