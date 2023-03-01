Hoopcats coast by Albany on Senior Night

UVM finishes regular season on a 12-game win streak after dominating Danes
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hoops team put the exclamation point on another stellar regular season, dominating rival Albany 79-61 on Senior Night. The Cats honored their four fifth years before the contest, with Robin Duncan, Dylan Penn, Kam Gibson, and Finn Sullivan all expending their eligibility at the end of the season.

Aaron Deloney led Vermont with 18 points on the night, while Matt Veretto added 17, and Penn chipped in 13.

UVM finishes the regular season 20-10, the 14th time in the last 15 seasons the Cats reached at least 20 victories. The lone exception came in 2020-21, when Vermont only played 15 games due to COVID.

UVM will face NJIT in the America East Quarterfinals Saturday night at 7 from Patrick Gym.

