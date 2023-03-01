H.S. Nordic skiing championships held at Rikert

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Conditions were difficult to begin the day, with snow whipping around the Rikert course, but eased up in time for the afternoon relays.

In the boys relays, it was Mount Anthony who finished in first in Division 1 by over a minute, thanks to dominant legs by each of its four racers. Following the Patriots was Mount Mansfield in second, and CVU finishing third. In Division 2, Middlebury finished a comfortable 30 seconds ahead of Montpelier, who just edged out Woodstock for second.

The girls relays were won by some familiar faces in Division 1. Burlington took the top spot in the division for the third consecutive year, followed by Mount Abe in second and CVU in third. The Middlebury Tigers made it a clean sweep in Division 2, claiming the girls crown by just over two minutes. They placed three racers in the top five in the morning’s classic race, and validated their showing in the afternoon. Following them was Montpelier in second, and third place went to U-32.

