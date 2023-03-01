New Hampshire man dies after pickup goes off road and into river

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERROL, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a New Hampshire man died Tuesday when his pickup truck went off the road and into a river.

It happened on Route 16 in Errol at about 5:40 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police say James Novick, 51, of Berlin, New Hampshire, was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, crossed the northbound lanes and went into the Androscoggin River.

Novick was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage. Call New Hampshire State Police Troop F at 603-846-3333 or email Jacob.D.Derosa@dos.nh.gov.

