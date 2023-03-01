New York reveals state gun violence statistics

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York’s governor said the fight against gun violence in her state is earning top marks.

Kathy Hochul reports that in 2021, New York Had the lowest firearm homicide rate among the country’s ten largest states.

Additionally, last year, New York City had the third-lowest number of murders among the nation’s 20 largest cities.

The state has a Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative and 20 participating departments reported progress so far this year.

