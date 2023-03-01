N.Y. leaders move to expand 9/11 responder and survivor aid
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York lawmakers are trying to get more funding to care for the heroes hurt during 9/11.
Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer have joined others in the bipartisan 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act of 2023.
Gillibrand said there’s a gap in care for those suffering from a 9/11-related illness.
This comes after lawmakers gave $1B for the program in last year’s funding package.
