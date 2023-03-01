Orange County Sheriff says staffing crisis jeopardizes department

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The new top law enforcement officer in Orange County is sounding the alarm -- not about crime but staffing shortages that he says put the sheriff’s department itself at risk.

New Orange County Sheriff George Contois has been on the job for exactly one month and admits the transition has been anything but smooth. Now, he says he’s concerned about the future of the department. “I really question whether the department can survive,” he said.

Contois has been in law enforcement for 50 years, 29 of them with the Vermont State Police and another two decades at the sheriff’s department. He spent Wednesday morning working a security shift in court because there simply wasn’t anyone else available. “The court is a contract. We have to fulfill that contract. I don’t have enough people, so I want to hang on to this contract,” he said.

Several snow-covered cruisers sat idle behind the sheriff’s office while the department’s lone patrol deputy was out on the roads fulfilling coverage contracts with nearby towns. Contois says he ran for sheriff against his boss to make a difference. “I saw a lot of deficiencies and I thought that perhaps I could change that. Of course, at this point, I am unable to change much because we have no manpower,” he said.

Due to a variety of reasons, including budget cuts and job turnover, Contois says he stepped into a shell of a department. He is now looking to hire dispatchers, office personnel, and half a dozen deputies.

Despite the skeleton crew, Orange County State’s Attorney Dickson Corbett says there have been no interruptions to ongoing cases. “Orange County expects their sheriff to work together well. I’ve known George for a long time and I have every confidence that we will be able to do just that,” Corbett said.

But in rural areas like this, the lack of police on the roads is noticed by residents. “If there was really anything that went down, I would be concerned,” said Christiana Potter of Chelsea. The mother says she does feel safe for the most part and that community watches help fill the void. “When we see random cars show up, we go, ‘Hey, that’s private property. What are you doing?’”

“I want to do the best that I can but it’s hard to do the best you can if you are all by yourself,” Contois said. He says Town Meeting Day could have serious implications for the future, with some towns likely deciding whether to renew contracts with the department.

