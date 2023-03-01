Swanton invites community to celebrate with ‘Winter Escapades’

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A brand new activity for anyone celebrating winter in Franklin County-- Swanton Recreation is putting on “Winter Escapades.”

Swanton Recreation got a winter placemaking grant from AARP which they are using to host the week of winter activities for the town.

They have an ice rink, a yeti golf course, snowshoes and sleds for the community to borrow.

Friday night, they will have a party with live music, s’mores and free hot cocoa for the kids.

They hope these events encourage town residents to come to the center on Saturday to meet the people running for office on Town Meeting Day.

“Our community is really important to us. Swanton is really starting to grow, so getting the community more engaged is something we try to do throughout the year, especially before Town Meeting Day when the warning is so important to the operations of the town,” said Nicole Draper, the recreation director.

Click here for more details.

Swanton recreation says they haven’t done this before but will definitely be doing this again next year.

