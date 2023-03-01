Two arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop

Carlee Shields, 44 and Michael Ulrich, 31
Carlee Shields, 44 and Michael Ulrich, 31(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrested two people in connection to stolen firearms from a Waterbury gun shop.

Police say Michael Ulrich, 31 and Carlee Shields, 44, both of Morristown, are accused of stealing two firearms from Parro’s Gun Shop.

Police say Ulrich and Shields are seen handling the guns, the day they were stolen. Nearly a week later, police take both of them into custody and charge them with retail theft.

They were both released on a citation to appear in court on Thursday.

Related Story:

Police seek persons of interest in stolen handgun case

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Money is landing at the Burlington International Airport to kick-start plans for another...
Federal money bound for Burlington Airport to fund terminal expansion
Eastern cottontail/Vt. Fish & Wildlife
Wildlife Watch: Cottontail hunting
Wildlife Watch: Cottontail hunting
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast