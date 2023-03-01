Two arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrested two people in connection to stolen firearms from a Waterbury gun shop.

Police say Michael Ulrich, 31 and Carlee Shields, 44, both of Morristown, are accused of stealing two firearms from Parro’s Gun Shop.

Police say Ulrich and Shields are seen handling the guns, the day they were stolen. Nearly a week later, police take both of them into custody and charge them with retail theft.

They were both released on a citation to appear in court on Thursday.

