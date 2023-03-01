UnitedHealthcare ends contract with UVM Health Network

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Patients with UnitedHealthcare plans need to double-check their coverage after the company announced it no longer has a network contract with the University of Vermont Health Network.

It takes effect for most plans on April 1st.

That change means most non-emergency services will no longer be covered as an in-network benefit under the UnitedHealthcare insurance plan.

Certain patients receiving continuing care, like people who are pregnant or have cancer, may be able to elect similar coverage.

