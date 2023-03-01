Vermont border crossings to receive renovation funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting across the border into Canada could get faster, thanks to millions of dollars being spent.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, or GSA, $19.5M is being spent on Construction Management and Consulting Services.

The money will be used at several Land Port of Entry projects along the Vermont border with Canada.

The goal is to help provide safe and more efficient border crossings for people and goods.

