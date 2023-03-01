Vermont border crossings to receive renovation funds

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting across the border into Canada could get faster, thanks to millions of dollars being spent.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, or GSA, $19.5M is being spent on Construction Management and Consulting Services.

The money will be used at several Land Port of Entry projects along the Vermont border with Canada.

The goal is to help provide safe and more efficient border crossings for people and goods.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
File photo
Police: Body found at Oakledge Park
A former branch manager at the Vermont VA Federal Credit Union is facing federal charges for...
Former Vt. credit union manager accused of fraud scheme
Moyium Willomon
Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler
News of a mysterious illness circulating among dogs in our area has pet owners on alert.
Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert

Latest News

File Photo
Vermont cannabis growers create mission for long-term success
File Photo
Alternitive Milk Marketing: Vt. Senator joins Dairy Pride Act
File Photo
N.Y. leaders move to expand 9/11 responder and survivor aid
File Photo
Winter weather causes crashes in the Kingdom