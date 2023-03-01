Vermont cannabis growers create mission for long-term success

File Photo
File Photo(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cannabis growers visit the Statehouse to talk about the longevity of Vermont’s market.

A new trade group is being announced, including the owners of Zenbarn Farms, Capital Cannabis Company, and Valley Meade.

The goal is to address the pitfalls in other states and the mission to maintain a sustainable cannabis market in Vermont.

They will be meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse.

