Vermont cannabis retailers create mission for long-term success

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cannabis retailers will visit the Statehouse on Wednesday to talk about the longevity of Vermont’s market.

A new trade group is being announced, including the owners of Zenbarn Farms, Capital Cannabis Company and Valley Meade.

The goal is to address the pitfalls seen in other states and the mission to maintain a sustainable cannabis market in Vermont.

They will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse.

