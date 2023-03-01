Vermont pastry chef gets moment in the spotlight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont pastry chef is a contestant on the Food Network this spring.

Jessica Quiet is the pastry chef at the Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe and she’s also a contestant on the Food Network’s season nine of “Spring Baking Championship.”

She says her pastry career started at 16 during her time at St. Johnsbury Academy and that she’s been working towards an opportunity like this for years.

“Honest to god, I got that opportunity and I just jumped on it. I was super nervous, super scared, but I’m so proud to say I did it. I jumped out of the comfort zone and I competed on it,” Quiet said.

She can’t say how she did in the competition, but she says one of the things about the experience that surprised her was how supportive all the other competitors were.

You can see her in the premiere of the “Spring Baking Championship” on Monday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

