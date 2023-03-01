Winter weather causes crashes in the Kingdom

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Weather played a role in 14 crashes just in the Northeast Kingdom on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police said many of the incidents from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. happened on I-91, but also on a few roads in Troy and Derby.

Police said they ranged from minor slide-offs to a single-car rollover crash. While no injuries were reported, several officers and first responders were sent out to help.

Police said weather and speed were factors in all the crashes, which are being investigated.

One driver was ticketed after they didn’t move over for an officer working a crash.

