BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our active week of weather continues on Thursday with cloudy skies and scattered rain and snow showers. Accumulation will be minimal with the chance for an inch or two of snow over the northern higher elevations by late in the day. Temperatures on Thursday remain a few degrees above normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Any lingering precipitation will taper off on Thursday evening with some breaks in the clouds expected by Thursday night.

We’ll see some sunshine to start the day on Friday, with some high, thin clouds drifting in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 30s. Our next weather system arrives around midnight on Friday night with snow overspreading the region. Snow will likely fall through Friday night and into the day on Saturday with several inches of snow expected through Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will remain in the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers could linger into Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the second half of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s. Our weather pattern will be a bit less active through most of next week. Skies will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with the chance for just a few snow showers through mid week. Highs will remain just a few degrees below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

