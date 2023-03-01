Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our active week of weather continues on Thursday with cloudy skies and scattered rain and snow showers. Accumulation will be minimal with the chance for an inch or two of snow over the northern higher elevations by late in the day. Temperatures on Thursday remain a few degrees above normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Any lingering precipitation will taper off on Thursday evening with some breaks in the clouds expected by Thursday night.

We’ll see some sunshine to start the day on Friday, with some high, thin clouds drifting in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 30s. Our next weather system arrives around midnight on Friday night with snow overspreading the region. Snow will likely fall through Friday night and into the day on Saturday with several inches of snow expected through Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will remain in the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers could linger into Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the second half of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s. Our weather pattern will be a bit less active through most of next week. Skies will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with the chance for just a few snow showers through mid week. Highs will remain just a few degrees below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News of a mysterious illness circulating among dogs in our area has pet owners on alert.
Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert
File photo
Police: Body found at Oakledge Park
Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
A former branch manager at the Vermont VA Federal Credit Union is facing federal charges for...
Former Vt. credit union manager accused of fraud scheme
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast