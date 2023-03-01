BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone . . . and Happy March! Today is the first day of “meteorological spring,” which consists of the full months of March, April, and May. Meteorologists break up the year into 4 equal seasons consisting of 3 full months each for better record-keeping when comparing seasons to previous years. But if you are waiting for “astronomical spring” (the first day of spring on the calendar - the vernal equinox), then there are still 19 more days to go (the vernal equinox happens on March 20th at 5:24 PM).

We still have plenty of winter weather ahead of us, even though it is meteorlogical spring. Today will start with some sunshine, but it will cloud up again in the afternoon ahead of an approaching clipper system coming in from the Midwest. Snow showers will develop around the time of the evening commute in our southern areas, and then move northward through the evening hours. Those snow showers will not amount to much, though.

With some warmer air coming into our southern counties overnight, there will be a batch of rain showers, mainly south, by daybreak on Thursday. But there may be some colder spots, especially in higher elevations, where there could be a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. Be aware of that wintry mix as you head out the door early Thursday.

A few more snow showers will come through late afternoon & evening on Thursday from north to south, but again, they won’t amount to much. Total 2-day snowfall for Wednesday & Thursday will only be a trace to 2″ or 3″ in the higher elevations.

Most of Friday will be okay, with some sun in the morning, and clouding up in the afternoon.

A bigger storm system will be coming in for Friday night through Saturday with some accumulating, plowable snow. It is still a little too early to say how much snow will fall out of that storm, but right now, anywhere from 5-10″ is a good bet.

A trailing disturbance could bring a few more “bonus” snow showers on Sunday. To start next week, Monday is looking partly sunny, but there could be a few flurries on Tuesday with some blustery north winds.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring all of this winter weather action, especially fine-tuning that late Friday/Saturday storm system. We will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

