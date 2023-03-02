Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Colchester Police are investigating after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot...
Police: 2 dead following Colchester murder-suicide
News of a mysterious illness circulating among dogs in our area has pet owners on alert.
Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert
Police say a New Hampshire man died Tuesday when his pickup truck went off the road and into a...
New Hampshire man dies after pickup goes off road and into river
File photo
Winter weather causes crashes in the Kingdom

Latest News

Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country
Judge Clifton Newman discusses the removal of a juror before court on Thursday.
Judge explains why juror was removed in Murdaugh trial
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game
Shelling in Bakhmut is seen from the city of Chasiv Yar.
Russia continues to hit eastern Ukrainian city