Balint supports Biden for 2024

BALTIMORE, Md. (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint says she will back President Biden if he chooses to run again in 2024.

Balint was among House Democrats who heard from the president at the House Democrats 2023 Issues Conference Wednesday night in Baltimore. The three-day conference is devoted to policy topics that will move the party’s agenda forward.

Balint says Biden should remain at the top of the ticket. “I think he has been so laser-focused on delivering for working families. And that’s what I hear in my district, is that those are the folks who are suffering. Those are the people that I came to D.C. to help. And so he’s my guy,” she said.

Balint also says despite the polarized environment in Washington, she continues to try to find common ground with Republicans. “It’s not just that there are some MAGA Republicans there, they’re in charge -- or in charge in committees -- and so it does make it challenging. But there are issues that I know cut across partisan lines, absolutely. Issues like mental health investments, issues like making sure that we do something about the housing crisis,” Balint said.

Balint also touted provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act which she says will help individual Vermonters as well as municipalities to make clean energy affordable for regular people.

