Bill changes Veteran reimbursement for transportation to medical care

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is trying to make access to medical care for Veterans more affordable.

Welch is part of a bill just introduced that would increase the VA’s travel reimbursement rate.

The goal of what’s being called the DRIVE Act is to make it easier for veterans to receive essential health care and make sure reimbursement rates for travel keep pace with future inflation and fluctuations in gas prices.

The legislation would require that the rate is equal to the General Services Administration reimbursement rate for federal employees who use their personal vehicles for official business.

