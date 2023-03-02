H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, March 1st

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division II Semifinal

#3 Spaulding 36, #2 Fair Haven 22

Division IV Semifinal

#2 Blue Mountain 65, #3 Leland & Gray 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I Playdown

#9 Burlington 47, #8 Mt. Mansfield 46

Division II Playdown

#3 North Country 83, #14 U-32 33

Division III Playdowns

#1 Winooski 96, #16 Oxbow 39

#8 Green Mountain U. 48, #9 Randolph 47

#4 Richford 45, #13 Woodstock 42

#5 Bellows Falls 55, #12 Windsor 41

#3 Thetford 57, #14 Springfield 27

Division IV Playdowns

#1 Long Trail 97, #16 Sharon 53

#4 Mid Vermont Christian 55, #13 Twin Valley 25

#2 Rivendell 81, #15 Craftsbury 12

#3 Danville 62, #14 West Rutland 57

#6 Twinfield-Cabot 64, #11 Proctor 56

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I Quarterfinals

#4 South Burlington 3, #5 CVU 2

#2 Essex 6, #7 Spaulding 2

#3 Colchester 4, #6 BFA - St. Albans 1

Division II Quarterfinals

#5 Stowe 3, #4 Rutland 1

#3 Hartford 4, #6 Burlington 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division I Quarterfinals

#4 CVU-MMU 5, #5 Essex 1

#2 BFA - St. Albans 10, #7 Rutland 0

#3 Burlington-Colchester 7, #6 South Burlington 1

Division II Quarterfinals

#1 Woodstock 8, #9 Stowe 0

#2 Burr and Burton 3, #7 U-32 2

#3 Kingdom Blades 3, #6 Rice 0

Providence steals 1-0 victory to likely end Vermont’s season
UVM women’s hoops advances to America East semis
UVM finishes regular season on a 12-game win streak after dominating Danes
Hoopcats coast by Albany on Senior Night