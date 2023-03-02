H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, March 1st
Scores and highlights from around the state
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division II Semifinal
#3 Spaulding 36, #2 Fair Haven 22
Division IV Semifinal
#2 Blue Mountain 65, #3 Leland & Gray 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I Playdown
#9 Burlington 47, #8 Mt. Mansfield 46
Division II Playdown
#3 North Country 83, #14 U-32 33
Division III Playdowns
#1 Winooski 96, #16 Oxbow 39
#8 Green Mountain U. 48, #9 Randolph 47
#4 Richford 45, #13 Woodstock 42
#5 Bellows Falls 55, #12 Windsor 41
#3 Thetford 57, #14 Springfield 27
Division IV Playdowns
#1 Long Trail 97, #16 Sharon 53
#4 Mid Vermont Christian 55, #13 Twin Valley 25
#2 Rivendell 81, #15 Craftsbury 12
#3 Danville 62, #14 West Rutland 57
#6 Twinfield-Cabot 64, #11 Proctor 56
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I Quarterfinals
#4 South Burlington 3, #5 CVU 2
#2 Essex 6, #7 Spaulding 2
#3 Colchester 4, #6 BFA - St. Albans 1
Division II Quarterfinals
#5 Stowe 3, #4 Rutland 1
#3 Hartford 4, #6 Burlington 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I Quarterfinals
#4 CVU-MMU 5, #5 Essex 1
#2 BFA - St. Albans 10, #7 Rutland 0
#3 Burlington-Colchester 7, #6 South Burlington 1
Division II Quarterfinals
#1 Woodstock 8, #9 Stowe 0
#2 Burr and Burton 3, #7 U-32 2
#3 Kingdom Blades 3, #6 Rice 0
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.