New Hampshire touts smooth roads and high exports

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor is touting beautiful bridges and roads.

Chris Sununu said a federal report finds New Hampshire has the best roads in America.

He said they’ve spent more than $100M across the state to upgrade roads and bridges.

Additionally, the Census Bureau reports New Hampshire exports reached a record more than $7B last year. That’s a $1B jump from 2021.

The top exports include phones, radio transmitters, and microchips.

