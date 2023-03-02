New Hampshire touts smooth roads and high exports
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor is touting beautiful bridges and roads.
Chris Sununu said a federal report finds New Hampshire has the best roads in America.
He said they’ve spent more than $100M across the state to upgrade roads and bridges.
Additionally, the Census Bureau reports New Hampshire exports reached a record more than $7B last year. That’s a $1B jump from 2021.
The top exports include phones, radio transmitters, and microchips.
