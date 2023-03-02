New Hampshire touts smooth roads and high exports

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor is touting beautiful bridges and roads.

Chris Sununu said a federal report finds New Hampshire has the best roads in America.

He said they’ve spent more than $100M across the state to upgrade roads and bridges.

Additionally, the Census Bureau reports New Hampshire exports reached a record more than $7B last year. That’s a $1B jump from 2021.

The top exports include phones, radio transmitters, and microchips.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
News of a mysterious illness circulating among dogs in our area has pet owners on alert.
Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert
Police say a New Hampshire man died Tuesday when his pickup truck went off the road and into a...
New Hampshire man dies after pickup goes off road and into river
File photo
Winter weather causes crashes in the Kingdom
File photo
Vt. Lyme disease vaccine trial halted

Latest News

File Photo
N.H. representative joins committee to expand rural broadband
File Photo
Bill changes Veteran reimbursement for transportation to medical care
File Photo
New York updates policy for breastfeeding in the workplace
File Photo
NH adopts new Department of Corrections tracking system