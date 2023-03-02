New look, new team at ‘Local News Live’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you watch the WCAX News livestream, you know that when our newscasts aren’t on, you can catch up with news from around the nation with Local News Live, from our parent company Gray Television.

Starting Monday, Local News Live will have a whole new look and a new anchor team. Edward R. Murrow award-winner and former CBS News Correspondent Debra Alfarone is part of that team. She gave our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron a preview of what viewers will see.

Watch the video to see their full conversation.

You can watch Local News Live on our website or on the WCAX App by clicking on the livestream tab where you can also get all of our newscasts.

