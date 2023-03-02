New York leaders meet with Canadian counterparts

A friendship is budding between local New York lawmakers and Canada.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, chairs the newly formed Task Force on New York-Canada Relations.

Members met to talk about the importance of the relationship and how to make sure the partnership continues to grow.

Jones said Canada is New York’s biggest trading partner and that it’s important to foster economic relationships as well as cultural and social relations.

He said border communities like the North Country see the interaction every day with travelers and Canadians who have second homes.

