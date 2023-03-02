New York updates policy for breastfeeding in the workplace

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lactation laws in New York have been expanded to cover people pumping in the workplace.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the new rules include requiring a safe and private pumping space that must include seating, access to running water, and electricity, and is in close proximity to the workspace.

Additionally, employers need to come up with and distribute a lactation policy that ensures employee rights will not be infringed upon if they choose to pump and/or feed their children in the workplace.

