NH adopts new Department of Corrections tracking system
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Survivors of crimes can check in on their offender in real-time, thanks to a notification platform now available in New Hampshire.
It’s called the New Hampshire Victim Information and Notification Everyday platform, also known as New Hampshire VINE.
VINE is a confidential service that provides information about changes to a person’s incarceration status within the State of New Hampshire correctional system.
The Department of Corrections commissioner says this better supports survivors and victims in a timely and confidential way.
