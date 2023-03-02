N.H. representative joins committee to expand rural broadband

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -A broadband boost is the focus of a caucus in Congress to connect rural communities.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster has joined several others on the Bipartisan Rural Broadband Caucus.

Kuster said COVID-19 made the dependence on the internet more severe, and that New Hampshire residents need the confidence that they’ll have signal when they need it.

The goal of the caucus is to continue investigating the “digital divide” across the country.

