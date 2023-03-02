Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Thursday.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 3 and Hammond Lane.

New York State Police say Gary Twiss, 66, of Plattsburgh, was driving a van east on Route 3 when he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a pickup truck driven by Craig Smith, 61, of Peru.

Sheila Ives, 72, of Morrisonville, who was a passenger in Twiss’ vehicle, died in the crash.

Twiss and Smith were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

