Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Thursday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Thursday.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 3 and Hammond Lane.

New York State Police say Gary Twiss, 66, of Plattsburgh, was driving a van east on Route 3 when he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a pickup truck driven by Craig Smith, 61, of Peru.

Sheila Ives, 72, of Morrisonville, who was a passenger in Twiss’ vehicle, died in the crash.

Twiss and Smith were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
News of a mysterious illness circulating among dogs in our area has pet owners on alert.
Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert
Police say a New Hampshire man died Tuesday when his pickup truck went off the road and into a...
New Hampshire man dies after pickup goes off road and into river
File photo
Governor raises red flag on Affordable Heat Act as Senate prepares to vote

Latest News

Governor raises red flag on Affordable Heat Act as Senate prepares to vote
mm
Vermont's beauty captured through the eyes of a pro
Debra Alfarone
New look, new team at ‘Local News Live’
sdf
New look, new team at 'Local News Live'