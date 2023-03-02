Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Thursday.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 3 and Hammond Lane.
New York State Police say Gary Twiss, 66, of Plattsburgh, was driving a van east on Route 3 when he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a pickup truck driven by Craig Smith, 61, of Peru.
Sheila Ives, 72, of Morrisonville, who was a passenger in Twiss’ vehicle, died in the crash.
Twiss and Smith were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
