Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in our region and across the country were dealing with more school “swatting” calls on Thursday.

At least two schools in our region received hoax calls about an active shooter in their local schools on Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., a threat was called into Hanover dispatch about a shooting at Hanover High School.

And police in Lebanon say they got a threat about a shooter at Lebanon High School at about 10:10 a.m.

Investigators determined the threats had no merit and were part of another swatting hoax involving several schools in the state.

The Department of Safety said calls were reported at multiple schools throughout New Hampshire. They are all believed to be hoax calls but all threats are taken seriously and must be investigated.

And there were also multiple similar calls reported across the country on Thursday.

The latest surge of swatting calls comes after a similar hoax that hit Vermont last month. And New Hampshire had an earlier rash of hoax calls in December.

Related Stories:

Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax

Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies

Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.