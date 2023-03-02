Shopping tips for buying a new mattress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the market for a new mattress? The Better Business Bureau says there are a few key things you should consider before you buy.

Because mattresses can vary greatly in quality and price, they say to check out more than one store before you decide. Make sure the proper tags are on the mattress and avoid retailers selling mattresses with no tags. And make sure you know what the return policy is.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the BBB’s Paula Fleming for more on these and other tips.

