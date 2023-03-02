Two dead in Colchester shooting

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people were shot and killed in Colchester Vt. at an apartment on Holy Cross Road Wednesday night around 9:45.

Colchester police said a neighbor reported hearing a “loud bang.”

When officers arrived, they said they found a man and a woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators are beginning to process evidence and detectives are working on the case.

“Arriving units found that there had been a shooting, we have two deceased here at the scene, there is no danger to the public,” said Colchester Chief of Police Doug Allen.

The identification of the people will be released by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, as will the official cause and manner of death.

Police said it doesn’t appear anyone else is in danger.

