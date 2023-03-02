UVM women drop heartbreaker in Hockey East Semifinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another year, another heartbreaking loss for the UVM women’s hockey team in the Hockey East Semifinals. The Cats poured 30 shots on net, but couldn’t beat Providence goalkeeper Hope Walinski in the 1-0 defeat Wednesday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Friars broke the scoreless deadlock late in the second period after Delaney Couture rattled one off the post and in, and that score would hold up until the final minute.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the third period, Lily Humphrey poked a rebound off a shot from Theresa Schafzal past Walinski to seemingly tie the game. But as the Cats started to celebrate, Providence forward Sara Hjalmarsson cleared the puck off the line, getting an immediate “no goal” signal from the head official. The play would be reviewed after time expired, but the call would stand, likely ending UVM’s season at 22-11-3.

“We missed some good opportunities,” said head coach Jim Plumer after the game. “We missed the net a little too much on some of them, but our kids played their hearts out. Just so disappointing for this large group that’s graduating to not get the opportunity to play out their dreams and play in the championship game. They’ve given everything we could’ve asked to this program. They put us on the map. I’m just heartbroken for those guys.”

The Cats would need a minor miracle of math in the final Pairwise rankings to finish in an at-large spot for the NCAA Tournament, but that selection show is set for Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.