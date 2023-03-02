UVM women’s hoops advances to America East semis

Cats face UMBC on Sunday at 1 pm
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite a cold shooting night, Vermont’s defense stood tall down the stretch to take down Bryant 56-49. Catherine Gilwee led the way with 12 points, followed by Emma Utterback with 10.

“Well, that felt like March. You know, it could be everyone’s last game, so credit to Bryant and the intensity they brought today,” head coach Alisa Kresge said postgame. “I thought they really came out with a good game-plan with the physicality and toughness. But, proud of our players for finding a way. And that’s what it’s about, just getting one more point than the other team. So, we survived. Obviously we didn’t shoot the ball great, and our assist-to-turnover ratio wasn’t a positive, and I think those are things that we have to clean up going into the next round.”

