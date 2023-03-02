Vermont’s beauty captured through the eyes of a pro

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will celebrate its 232nd birthday coming up on Saturday, marking the day of statehood in 1791. There are a lot of reasons to love Vermont for its natural beauty, and nobody knows that better than the people who capture it every day.

Josh Axelrod is no stranger to Vermont’s natural beauty.

“The essence of Vermont is incredible,” Axelrod said. The landscape photographer from Roxbury has been capturing the sights and scenes of the Green Mountain State for more than two decades. “The trees, the clean water, the waterfall, the mountains... I appreciate it all. And it’s a gift to be able to witness the light amongst these places.”

Though he’s traveled out west and seen beauty across the world, he says he always winds up back home. “The landscape in Vermont is very intriguing for a multitude of reasons. One, being the dynamic range of the seasons,” Axelrod said. “When you live through six months of winter and then the rich green starts to come out and the first crocuses start to come through the snow and the apple blossoms come on the trees.”

If you ask him, Axelrod won’t pick a favorite season. Instead, he says he admires the strengths of all of them, and that he gets to catch them all. “The magic is in the moment, for certain,” he said, “It is just priceless, you know, going back on some of these dirt roads for miles and the homesteads and the curiosities that exist... I love the old world. I love the relationship of mountains to farms to old homesteads, and that’s part of what absolutely attracts me about this state that we live in.”

Axelrod says he has Vermont’s landscape to thank for a successful career, offering him plenty to work with, be it in a mountain valley or in his own backyard. “But when I set the intention of going out in the backwoods of Vermont, it’s always full of surprises. I could do it for days,” he said. “I like the mood of it all, the personality of the landscape, and Vermont’s got a lot of it.”

