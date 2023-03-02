Williston contracting with Essex for police dispatch

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Chittenden County police departments have joined forces when it comes to answering emergency calls.

When you call 911 in Williston, your call is answered by one of six public safety answering points, or PSAPs, in the state. The call then used to be transferred directly to Williston Police at their station. But the calls are now being answered out of Essex.

“It gives us adequate coverage. And if it’s busy in one town, both dispatchers can handle that and vice versa,” said Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley.

Williston used to rely on the Vermont State Police to cover some overnight hours when the department didn’t have a dispatcher working.

When that partnership ended, Williston then turned to Essex for help. It’s now turned into a two-and-a-half-year agreement to merge dispatching operations under one roof.

“We had the capacity to do it. We have the infrastructure already here, so that’s why we decided that this would be the best place for everybody to work from,” said Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague.

Under the agreement, Chief Foley says the merger ensures 24/7 dispatching coverage for Williston, and he says local dispatchers will also learn new skills. “We don’t dispatch for fire and EMS in our building in Williston, but Essex does, so our dispatchers moving over now have the ability to learn that side of the dispatch center,” he said

The partnership comes as officials in South Burlington, Burlington, and Winooski continue to plan for the creation of the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority with Williston. The project would create a joint dispatch center for all the communities. There were originally eight members on the board but some have dropped out over funding -- the latest being Colchester, which voted to withdraw after this fiscal year.

Williston Town Manager Eric Wells says funding is the main reason for the delay. “It’s just getting the capital to stand it up. You need capital equipment and preparing to hire personnel. It’s an endeavor we’ve worked on as a board for the last couple of years and you need to get it over the top with the funding to move things forward,” he said.

Related Stories:

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

Essex Police to start answering nonemergency calls for Williston

Voters in 6 of 7 communities approve regional emergency dispatch

Chittenden County leaders to create regional dispatch center

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.