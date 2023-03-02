Windsor Police collecting used cellphones for domestic violence prevention

File photo
File photo(WAVE 3 News)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program in the Upper Valley aims to provide survivors of domestic violence a way to call for help if they need it.

The Windsor Police Department is collecting used cellphones throughout the month of March and gifting them to domestic violence survivors staying in local safe houses.

Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank says last year more than 750 people stayed in those locations. The department is partnering with a local organization to erase the internal data and program the phones to call 911 regardless of whether there’s a cell service provider. “To be able to hand somebody potentially a lifeline where they can call 911 if they believe their safety is at risk is absolutely an incredible, rewarding feeling. And to be able to give them that sense of safety that had been taken away from them during that prior offense,” she said.

Those interested in donating phones can drop them off at the Windsor Police Department. And click here for more resources on domestic violence.

