BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll start with some sunshine on Friday, but another winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the region starting Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Clouds will thicken up on Friday afternoon with snow increasing across the region starting around 8PM in southern Vermont, moving northward to the Canadian border by 10PM. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most of Vermont, excluding counties along the northern border where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. A general 6 to 12 inches of snow can be expected in most spots by Saturday afternoon with the potential of a few inches more over the central and southern Green Mountains. Roads will be snow covered and slippery late Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. Steady snow will taper to snow showers by the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

We’ll see a few lingering snow showers on Saturday night and into the early part of Sunday. Skies on Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Most of next week’s weather will be less active than the past seven days. There will be the chance for a few snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be close to seasonable through the period, in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.