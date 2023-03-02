BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The day will start with a messy mix of wintry precipitation in our central & southern areas - some snow, some rain, and some pockets of freezing rain. That cluster of a wintry mix will move out by mid-morning, heading eastward. The rest of the day will feature just a few, scattered snow showers, mainly in the mountains, and they won’t amount to much.

Friday will start with sunshine, then clouds will be moving in and thickening up as we go through the afternoon.

Then, here we go again! Another snowstorm will be moving in, first in our southern counties around dinnertime on Friday, and spreading northward to the Canadian border throughout the rest of the evening hours. The brunt of the snowfall from this system will happen during the overnight hours late Friday into early Saturday.

Steady snow on Saturday morning will taper off to snow showers during the afternoon & evening. Then the storm will be out of here. By the end of the day on Saturday, most of us will have picked up a good 6-12″ of new snow, with a little less up towards the Canadian border, but a bit more to the south, closer to the MA border, and especially in the higher elevations.

The second half of the weekend will be quieter with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, although the day may start with just a few lingering snow showers in the morning.

Monday is looking okay with partly sunny skies. There may be just a few snow showers on Tuesday for Town Meeting Day, and there could also be a few flurries on Wednesday, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep track of all this winter weather action, and we will keep you updated with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

