2-car crash snarls traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte

A two-car crash snarled traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte for about an hour Friday.
A two-car crash snarled traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte for about an hour Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A two-car crash backed up traffic on Route 7 in Charlotte for about an hour Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash caused one of the cars to go into a utility pole, bringing wires down across the road just before 2:30 p.m. The driver of one of the cars was arrested for DUI drugs and taken to Vergennes Police for processing. There were no reported injuries.

Some traffic was rerouted down Greenbush Road.

Crews from Green Mountain Power are working to repair the damage.

