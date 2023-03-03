Accessible trail system helps everyone get outside in the Upper Valley

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Outdoor activity plays a large role in Vermont’s economy, tourism, and culture and getting more people outdoors is the goal of the Upper Valley Trail Alliance.

Accessible trails are perfect for people with mobility issues. The trail Alliance said the most recent was constructed this past fall.

“To have access for wheelchairs, but also we have an aging population too with baby boomers so that means that more people, including elderly people who might need an easier trail. In the Upper Valley, in the White Mountains and the Greens, there are a lot of wonderful trails, but a lot of them are not accessible to people who might need something a little bit easier,” said Randy Richardson with Upper Valley Trail Alliance.

There are now 7 trails in their network. The most recent one was added to the collection in Norwich and is about 1,100 feet long. The trail cost around $25,000, made up of grants and other funding.

A trail is made accessible by paving the trail with hardpack, which is material like dirt and gravel compressed to a hard surface mimicking a road of sorts. More trails are in the works, so all Vermonters can enjoy what the green mountain state has to offer.

“The Ottaqueechee River Trail in Woodstock, Vermont, and that’s already more accessible, but the idea is to have the first section of it, which would be the first third of a mile approximately, would be fully wheelchair accessible. And so hopefully that’ll be constructed this year,” said Richardson.

Accessible trails are a conversation in the statehouse, too. If passed, one bill in the House would make 10% of each newly constructed trail accessible.

