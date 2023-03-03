Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police Department announced.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge ordered a teenager held without bond Friday in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said. He was identified Thursday as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The bail hearing was held a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vasquez-Lasso, prosecutors said at the hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. The officer fired twice and hit Montano in the face.

A police officer testified that Montano remained in critical condition Friday at Stroger Hospital.

An assistant public defender representing Montano said she had not had the opportunity to speak with her client and could provide no information about him for the hearing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
This photo provided by Mount Washington Avalanche Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on...
Snowboarder caught on video escaping New Hampshire avalanche
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country

Latest News

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.
College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Election-denying former Colorado clerk guilty of obstruction
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Youth pastor arrested for inappropriately touching young girls at church, police say 
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 1 death reported