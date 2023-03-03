Flower show returns to Essex Jct. after 4 year ‘hibernation’

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have snow on the way this weekend, but spring is in full bloom in Essex Junction. The Vermont Flower Show returned to the Champlain Expo Friday, the “Out of Hibernation” theme appropriate for a show that’s been asleep for the past four years.

Step into the Vermont Flower Show and you’d never know it’s March in Vermont.

“Serious dopamine hit, I think, for people,” said Tanya Retz, one of the hundreds of volunteers who helps make the show become a reality.

Hundreds of flower lovers stepped out of the cold and into the “Hundred Acre Wood” for a look at the beautiful blooms. The show has traditionally been held every other year by the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association as a way to bolster the industry as a whole through the dazzling, “Winnie the Pooh” themed display.

Volunteers started building the 15,000-square-foot gardens on Monday. “Really though, it started months ago. We started building structures, planning, etc.,” said the association’s Gabriel Bushey. Eighteen months ago to be exact -- in order to perfect the storyline, from Piglet to Pooh. “The map in the book was really a road map for us to create the display.”

“Eeyore’s Gloomy Place is my favorite part. I would love to just get a little seat in there and sit there, listen to the peepers for a while. It’s awesome,” Retz said.

Retz is one of 12 people who worked on the Grand Garden Display Committee to make the idea come to life. “I’m trying not to cry, it’s just so beautiful to see all the people coming out after four years -- two really hard years -- and to see all the smiles. It’s just so worth all the hours we put in,” Retz said.

All of those hours have not gone unnoticed by spectators. “I just think of the hundreds of thousands of hours it took to assemble this, design it and assemble it,” said Wallace Reeve of Morrisville.

“I went to the Boston Flower Show and this is as good,” added Dorothy Reeve.

“I just really appreciate all the effort that was put into this place, it’s just incredible what they’ve done,” said Hope McAndrew of East Hardwick.

Thousands and thousands of flowers decorate the “Hundred Acre Wood,” all grown in local greenhouses and planted just in time to bloom for the show, and as people wait patiently for spring to roll around.

“I was just saying to somebody, ‘It’s kind of like going to Florida, you know. You really enjoy it and then you get home and it’s like, Oh shoot, we still have another two months of winter,’” McAndrew said.

Of course, the beautiful display is only one part of the flower show. About 100 local vendors are set in the other expo building as well as seminars and workshops are scheduled throughout the weekend.

The flower show runs through Sunday and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

