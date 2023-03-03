Gov. Scott celebrates maple season with tree tapping

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont tradition continues as Governor Phil Scott celebrates the maple season with a ceremonial tree tapping.

This year, it’s happening at Connor Maple in St. Albans Town.

The Governor will be joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and for the first time, Senator Peter Welch.

After the tapping, the group will tour the sugarhouse and surrounding woods.

Maple Syrup is Vermont’s second leading agricultural crop behind only milk and the state has led the nation in the production of maple syrup every year since 1926.

