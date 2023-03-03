Passport program gives kids incentive to get outside

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Sixteen local businesses and organizations in the Upper Valley are offering incentives to get kids outdoors this winter.

It’s part of the Upper Valley Trails Alliance’s Passport to Winter Fun program. Each year, thousands of Vermont kids in grades K to 6 fill out winter activities in their passports to redeem discounts and prizes. They can fill out your passport for doing any activity that gets your heart pumping for one hour -- and no screens are allowed!

“Motivating people, we know, it’s rough right now, but getting outside and doing something fun with your siblings or your friends or your parents or whoever it may be that you’re doing this with. It’s a good way to like take good care of yourself physically and mentally as well as continued to engage you in the outdoors,” said Kaitie Eddington with the Upper Valley Trail Alliance.

Prizes include a free pass at the Dartmouth Skiway or a free hour at the Union Arena in Woodstock.

A record number of kids are participating this year -- about 1,000 more than normal.

