Montpelier residents to vote on new mayor

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier voters will choose the city’s next mayor on Town Meeting Day.

Candidates include lawyer and sitting council member Jack McCullough, workshop consultant Richard Sheir, and sustainability advocate Dan Jones.

“I truly think this is the best place in Vermont to live,” said McCullough, who has spent five years on City Council. “We worked our way through the pandemic and came out pretty well. We have created, planned, and completed our first step of our sewer treatment plan.”

He’s running against two other long-time residents who both say the city’s infrastructure issues are what encouraged them to run -- specifically, the city’s aging water system. “We’re not going to have a sustainable city if we don’t have clean water that’s predictable and affordable. So, I decided then, I’d do a run for mayor,” Jones said.

“We know where the water mains are, they’re all mapped out,” Sheir explained. “But much of it was done long ago and is guesswork. But when it comes to repairing it, they have cost overruns and project overruns.”

Jones and McCullough both say workforce housing needs to be prioritized. “We have projects that are in the planning process that I hope we can bring to fruition,” McCullough said.

“If we don’t find a way of making housing happen immediately, not 10 or 15 years down the road, we’re going to be losing the teachers, doctors, lawyers, that we need to keep things running,” Jones said.

Sheir disagrees. “The housing craze we’re going under is massively overblown and oversold,” he said.

Each candidate says their approach to problems is what sets them apart. “I’m the only candidate saying you might not want to hear what I’m saying,” Sheir said. “When someone says you might not want to hear what I’m saying and there’s two things; one is they’re probably telling the truth and not spinning.”

“I come at it from a different point of view. I come at it from the point of view of somebody who cares about resilience,” Jones said. “Which means, how are we not only operating today, how are we operating in the future? We keep thinking tomorrow is going to look like yesterday and it isn’t.”

“I also have a broad range of knowledge of all the things city government does and I think that knowledge is essential to being an effective mayor,” McCullough said.

Montpelier residents will also be voting on the school budget, funds for the library, and compensation for council members and the mayor.

Town Meeting Day is on March 7th. Polls in Montpelier will be open until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country
A New Hampshire man has been indicted on multiple charges alleging he killed one man and...
New Hampshire man charged with murder, attempted murder

Latest News

Former Senator Patrick Leahy is kicking off retirement with a new job.
Patrick Leahy to become distinguished fellow at UVM
The first weekend of March snowmobiling is free for tourists in New York.
New York holds free snowmobiling weekend
File photo
Passport program gives kids incentive to get outside
A Vermont tradition continues as Governor Phil Scott celebrates the maple season with a...
Gov. Scott celebrates maple season with tree tapping