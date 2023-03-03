New efforts underway to protect youths in N.Y. workplaces

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Children are being taken advantage of in New York and new efforts are underway to protect kids in the workplace.

Governor Kathy Hochul says there was a 68% spike in reports of child labor violations in 2022 in New York.

In response, Hochul launched a task force that works with schools to make sure children, parents, and employers are aware of their rights.

A digital campaign is being launched that talks about the jobs minors cannot work.

Some signs of labor trafficking include: Being told people must work to pay off a debt and being threatened with police or immigration if they don’t work.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colchester say a husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police identify Colchester couple who died in apparent murder-suicide
Carlee Shields and Michael Ulrich
2 arrested for stolen firearms from gun shop
Police say a Northern New York woman was killed in a crash in the town of Plattsburgh on...
Northern New York woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Police were called to multiple schools across our region last month for hoax reports of school...
Police dealing with more school ‘swatting’ calls in our region, across the country
A New Hampshire man has been indicted on multiple charges alleging he killed one man and...
New Hampshire man charged with murder, attempted murder

Latest News

File Photo
Patrick Leahy to become distinguished fellow at UVM
File Photo
Gov. Scott celebrates maple season with tree tapping
File Photo
New York holds free snowmobiling weekend
File Photo
New York asks residents to prepare ahead of snow
File Photo
N.Y. proposes guidelines to prevent price gouging