New efforts underway to protect youths in N.Y. workplaces

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Children are being taken advantage of in New York and new efforts are underway to protect kids in the workplace.

Governor Kathy Hochul says there was a 68% spike in reports of child labor violations in 2022 in New York.

In response, Hochul launched a task force that works with schools to make sure children, parents, and employers are aware of their rights.

A digital campaign is being launched that talks about the jobs minors cannot work.

Some signs of labor trafficking include: Being told people must work to pay off a debt and being threatened with police or immigration if they don’t work.

