New York asks residents to prepare ahead of snow

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New Yorkers can expect to get in on some significant snow, causing state leaders to issue warnings.

Governor Kathy Hochul said with the North County and other areas getting up to a foot, she’s asking people to get prepared now.

She said thousands of state workers are on standby to help if the power goes out or if the roads need plowed or salted.

Residents are being asked not to travel, but if they have to, stock their car with emergency supplies.

Hochul said the leading cause of death during a winter storm is while traveling, so clear off the car, keep extra space, and slow down.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.